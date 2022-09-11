2 dead, 1 hurt after string of shootings within 3-block radius in Houston’s Fifth Ward, police say

2 dead, one hurt after string of shootings in Houston's Fifth Ward, according to police

HOUSTON – Two people are dead and one other hurt after a series of shootings took place within a three-block radius in Houston’s Fifth Ward area Saturday night, police said.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Y. Bashir said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of Liberty Road at around 8 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died, according to police.

Two hours later, as officers were investigating the scene, Bashir said gunshots were heard a few blocks away in the 3800 block of Liberty Road.

Bashir said police arrived at the scene and saw several people running away. That was when police said officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men died at the scene while the other took himself to the hospital.

As officers attempt to piece together both shooting scenes, more gunshots were heard, Bashir said.

Ad

This time, officers were able to stop a vehicle with three people inside. Two people were detained for questioning and a 3rd fled the scene. Police said their involvement is unclear at this time.

A gun was found inside the vehicle, but police say they do not know if it belongs to the person that fled the scene.

At this time, police say it’s unclear if these shooting scenes are connected with one another.

Anyone with information on any of these shooting scenes are urged to call HPD at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.