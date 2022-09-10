Armed suspect shot by officer, 2 others detained after pursuit in north Houston, police say

Houston police officers are investigating after an officer involved shooting took place after a 15 minute chase took place in north Houston early Saturday.

HOUSTON – One suspect was hurt and two others are in custody after a 15-minute-long chase through north Houston lead to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday, according to Houston police.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Y. Bashir, officers observed a driver speeding near North Freeway and Little York Road at around midnight.

When officers conducted a traffic stop, the vehicle stopped. Commands were given to the driver, but Bashir said the driver did not comply and sped off, initiating a pursuit that would last 15 minutes.

Investigators said the driver came to a stop twice during the pursuit, where at one point he went into reverse and allegedly rammed into one of the officer’s patrol units.

Later, as the driver approached West Mount Houston and North Freeway, the driver approached traffic where Bashir said he was unable to get around.

That was when officers realized there were three men inside the vehicle, including the driver. Bashir said all three of them got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

One of the suspects, the driver, had a gun in his hand, according to Bashir. That was when one officer pulled out his gun and shot the suspect more than one time, he said.

No officers were hurt.

Immediately after, officers rendered aid to the driver and taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

The two suspects who fled were later taken into custody.

According to Bashir, the officer who shot the suspect is a 4-year veteran who is assigned to the Hotspot Unit. He will be placed on administrative leave per agency protocol.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

All three suspects are expected to face several charges, including aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading arrest, Bashir added.