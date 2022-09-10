ONLY ON 2: Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night

HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night.

“It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said.

She added that the alarm in the parking lot of the Golden Plaza on Westheimer goes off over and over again throughout the night every time someone enters the parking lot.

“It’s the entire parking lot. It has a sensor, and it gets triggered every time someone enters the parking lot,” she said. “And they have security guards on sight every night but they still have to do this.”

Residents in the apartment complexes near the plaza say they have tried to reach out to the owner, but have not heard back.

“This security system sound has been going off for over a month. It starts around 10 p.m. and it goes all the way to around 5 a.m.,” she said. “We’re not the only ones who have been complaining about this noise because its been going on for about a month.”

KPRC 2′s Bill Barajas also attempted to make contact with the owners, however, they did not respond.