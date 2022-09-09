75º

Off-duty deputy accidentally shot himself in the chest while inside his home, MCTXSheriff says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An off-duty sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital after he reportedly shot himself while inside his home Thursday evening.

Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call for a welfare check around 7:15 p.m. in the 22000 block of Linden Lane in Magnolia.

Authorities say they were informed that the victim inside the home had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they were able to take the injured victim to the hospital where he was said to be in stable condition.

Initial investigation of the shooting revealed the victim was an off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Although it appeared to be self-inflicted and possibly unintentional, the circumstances surrounding the shooting will remain under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

