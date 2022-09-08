SOLD OUT: Wingstop’s newest chicken sandwich sells out nationwide within a week after its debut

"The new chicken sandwich is sold out" will be the first thing you see when you log on to Wingstop's website.

HOUSTON – Having trouble finding Wingstop’s newest chicken sandwich in the Houston area? You’re not the only one.

After the popular chicken wing restaurant released its new chicken sandwich on August 30, it quickly sold out, according to a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The new chicken sandwich comes with two toasted buns with pickles, glazed into one of 12 different flavors -- from lemon pepper to mango habanero, according to a report from USA Today.

“Thanks to all the love from our fans, the Chicken Sandwich is sold out nationwide,” the company said on their website. “Don’t worry, we’re working hard to bring it back soon.”

The company has not said when they’ll bring back the menu item.

Wingstop joins a list of restaurants such as Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A, and McDonald’s offering the chicken sandwich on their menus.

Ad

Have you tried Wingstop’s newest chicken sandwich? If not, would you? Tell us in the comments below.