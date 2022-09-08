Residents at apartment complex near Texas Medical Center fed up after string of burglaries

HOUSTON – Residents of an apartment complex near the Texas Medical Center expressed concern Wednesday that little is being done to stop a rash of break-ins, despite their calls for attention.

“Since June, burglaries started to happen,” said one resident, who withheld their name, fearing retaliation from the management office.

According to Houston police, at least five burglaries have been reported within the last 60 days at Helix at Med Center Apartments, located at 7200 Almeda Road.

Houston police said Wednesday some crimes at the location went unreported. Residents have accused the management office of withholding exactly how many break-ins there have been.

“They refused to give this information until this email that we received today saying that there has been seven.”

Residents said they expressed their frustration with management on Aug. 19. That’s the day HPD responded to one of the recent burglaries. Still, according to residents, the management office hasn’t been much help.

“A lot of times its just victim blaming. It’s like, you know, the contract says this and this, you’re responsible for your safety. Yes we understand that, but for the money that we pay, plus the rent has been raised, what are you doing to deter crime?”