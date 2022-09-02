‘It could be us’: Houstonians donate water amid water system failure in Mississippi

HOUSTON – Houstonians are donating water at City Hall Friday to residents experiencing a water system failure in Jackson, Mississippi.

Companies, organizations and community members have been dropping off cases of water outside City Hall since 7 a.m. Volunteers are loading them onto 18–wheelers that’ll be delivered to Jackson.

Many Jackson residents have been without safe running water since Monday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city sent us supplies during Hurricane Harvey and it’s time to pay it back.

“The people in Houston have stepped up in a major way,” Mayor Turner said. “I just want to say thank you, because none of us knows what’s around the corner. Today, it’s Jackson. Next week, it could be us.”

Donations were taken until noon.