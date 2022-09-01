‘Paying it forward’: Mayor Turner announces water donation event for Mississippi

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - MARCH 07: A volunteer grabs a gallon of water at a water and food distribution drive held by College Hill Baptist Church and the World Central kitchen on March 07, 2021 in Jackson, Mississippi. Residents in parts of Jackson, Mississippi, where 80% of the residents are Black, have been without running water since mid-February after the city was hit by back-to-back winter storms. The storms damaged the city’s already crumbling infrastructure and left residents without access to running water. A citywide boil notice remains in effect since February 14, when Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann declared a state of emergency. During a press conference on Friday, Charles Williams, Public Works director in Jackson, stated that only about 5,000 residents do not have water service but thousands are still under a boil water advisory. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday a water donation event will be held Friday to help residents of Jackson, Mississippi, who are experiencing a catastrophic water system failure.

Jackson’s water system failure has caused the city to lack safe drinking water or water to flush toilets earlier this week following flooding and torrential rains. The mayor is encouraging Houstonians to donate water to help Jackson residents.

Turner noted that the mayor of Jackson, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, has close ties to the city of Houston. Lumumba is a Texas Southern University alumnus and also graduated from Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

“Houstonians know firsthand what it is like to experience flooding and the need for relief supplies. I ask people to join me Friday in front of Houston City Hall as we collect all sizes of bottled water,” Turner said. “Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba graduated from Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law, and he is a TSU Tiger and a fellow mayor. We are like one big family, and I hope Houston will show its love and support for the people of Jackson, MS.”

The event will be held at Hermann Square at Houston City Hall, between Smith and Bagby, from 7 a.m. to noon.