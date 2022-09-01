‘Paying it forward’: Mayor Turner announces water donation event for Mississippi

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday a water donation event will be held Friday to help residents of Jackson, Mississippi, who are experiencing a catastrophic water system failure.
Jackson’s water system failure has caused the city to lack safe drinking water or water to flush toilets earlier this week following flooding and torrential rains. The mayor is encouraging Houstonians to donate water to help Jackson residents.
Turner noted that the mayor of Jackson, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, has close ties to the city of Houston. Lumumba is a Texas Southern University alumnus and also graduated from Thurgood Marshall School of Law.
“Houstonians know firsthand what it is like to experience flooding and the need for relief supplies. I ask people to join me Friday in front of Houston City Hall as we collect all sizes of bottled water,” Turner said. “Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba graduated from Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law, and he is a TSU Tiger and a fellow mayor. We are like one big family, and I hope Houston will show its love and support for the people of Jackson, MS.”
The event will be held at Hermann Square at Houston City Hall, between Smith and Bagby, from 7 a.m. to noon.