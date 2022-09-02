31-year-old man killed in small plane crash in NW Harris County identified, DPS says

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after small plane crashes near mobile home in northwest Harris County, officials say

Officials from the Department of Public Safety have identified a man who was killed in a small plane crash Thursday in northwest Harris County.

According to officials, 31-year-old Christopher Jensen died when an SR-22 single-engine fixed-wing plane lost power and crashed into a tree.

The plane immediately went down, landing in between two mobile homes.

Investigators say the plane started its journey in Tennessee before refueling in Louisiana and heading to Hooks Airport in Spring.

Jensen, a Tennessee native, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims who suffered injuries were identified as 66-year-old pilot David Stoneking from Spring and passenger, Kim Hazelwood, 55, of Livingston.