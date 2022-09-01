Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.

Police said the clerk ran outside and approached the suspect, telling him that he needed to pay for the beer. The suspect then reportedly turned around and punched the clerk in the face numerous times.

Police said the clerk backed away and the suspect got into the passenger seat of an older-model red Dodge four-door hatchback and drove away from the scene.

The suspect was described as a 50 to 60 year-old man, standing six feet to six feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.