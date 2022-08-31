Viral Twitter thread resonating with thousands on the internet as people ID their trauma responses

A single Tweet with 11 words went viral earlier this month. It’s about trauma.

It’s about trauma.

In the Tweet Ja’Nisha Robinson, a licensed professional counselor that specializes in trauma and depression, wrote this: “TRAUMA RESPONSES that you probably didn’t know are trauma responses THREAD”.

TRAUMA RESPONSES that you probably didn’t know are trauma responses THREAD 🧵: 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 — licensed unprofessional. (@ATMwithJacy) August 16, 2022

As of this writing, the Tweet has been retweeted more than 22,400 times.

Robinson appeared on KPRC 2+ to discuss the viral Tweet that struck a chord with tens of thousands on social media.

Robsinson is the author of a free E-book titled “Coping Ain’t Easy”. Read it here.

