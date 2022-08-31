‘One of the most prolific’: Con artist sentenced to 8 years in prison for fraud and forgery, district attorney says

HOUSTON – A 22-year-old Houston man arrested for being a “prolific” con artist has been sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud and forgery, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday.

Ogg said Davion Deshay Sandifer, 22, was facing the possibility of 20 years in prison if he had been convicted in a trial.

Sandifer was accused of committing crimes across Texas and Iowa. In Harris County, Ogg said he was charged with a dozen crimes connected to his scams. He pleaded guilty to five counts: fraudulent use of ID of more than 10 and less than 49 items, false statement to obtain credit between $30,000 and $150,000, forgery of a financial instrument between $30,000 and $150,000, tampering with government record and interfering with electronic access interference. The remaining seven charges will be dismissed under the plea deal, Ogg said.

Assistant District Attorney Keith Houston, who prosecuted the case, said dozens of people fell victim to Sandifer’s scams. Houston said in the 12 Harris County cases, four victims were all repeatedly taken advantage of. At least 20 people in other jurisdictions contacted the Harris County District Attorney’s Office after seeing news stories about Sandifer and were referred to their local police agencies, Ogg said.

According to investigators, one of Sandifer’s scams involved creating a non-profit charity called the Genesis Foundation in which he claimed to be trying to help young adults exiting foster care. Instead of helping people, Ogg said he placed ads for jobs at the charity, then used the information he gathered to commit identity theft. He also stole the money donated to the charity for living expenses, investigators said.

“I’ve been chasing con artists since the late 1980s and he was one of the most prolific I’ve ever seen,” Houston said. “He just would not have stopped if we hadn’t stopped him.”