1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting at apartment complex in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – One person is dead and another has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after a double shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, police said.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road at the Crystal Springs Apartments around 5 p.m.

Officers on the scene said two people were shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital and the second victim was transported in critical condition but is expected to survive.

There’s no word on any arrests. Police are still investigating the scene.

