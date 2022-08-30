Student arrested after bringing gun to Humble ISD high school, district confirms

KINGWOOD, Texas – A student was taken into custody Tuesday after bringing a gun to Kingwood Park High School, according to the principal.

The incident reportedly happened at the beginning of the school day, and the student was quickly apprehended after fleeing the campus.

Wes Solomon, principal of Kingwood Park High School, sent the following statement to parents about the incident.

“Dear Kingwood Park High School Families,

“This morning we received information that a student may have brought a weapon to school. We acted immediately to investigate. The student was identified and ran off campus when questioned by authorities. The student was quickly detained by our campus police officer and a gun was found in the student’s possession. The student is now in custody and the situation was resolved by 8:05 a.m.

“Evidence was presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The student now faces a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon, which is a felony. The student also faces a charge of evading on foot.

We work in partnership with law enforcement for the safety and well-being of everyone. Safety concerns should always be reported to our school staff, Humble ISD Police (281-641-7900), or through the Humble ISD iHELP app.”