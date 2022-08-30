Local leaders to speak at Violence Prevention Conference at NRG Center Tuesday

HOUSTON – Local leaders across Houston will speak at a Violence Prevention Conference hosted at NRG Center Tuesday.

On Tuesday, August 30, and Wednesday, August 31, the conference will bring together professionals and practitioners from the broad spectrum of disciplines working to address violence in their communities, according to the event page for the conference.

The conference is expected to help leaders examine the issue of violence and identify the root causes with evidence-based policy and public health approaches.

In addition, leaders will learn the best practices in implementing and evaluating sustainable prevention programs to respond to violence and victims, the event page said.

The conference will include an array of attendees and officials that work in public policy, social justice, law enforcement, public health, academia, community and non-profit organizations.