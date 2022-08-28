Suspect shot by officers near SW Houston home; ‘confirmed fatalities’ reported, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by officers in southwest Houston home early Sunday, Houston police said.

Multiple agencies, including HPD and HFD responded to the 8000 block of Dunlap Street.

Details are limited at this time. According to HPD in a tweet, there are “confirmed fatalities” at the scene but the tweet did not give additional details.

Chief Troy Finner is expected to provide more details at a news conference sometime before 6 a.m. KPRC 2 will provide the news conference in the video player above.

“I’ve seen things I have not seen before in 32 years and it has happened time and time again.” Chief Finner said. “People asked police chief and police leaders “why?” We don’t even know why now but we just ask the community to come together.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.