Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend

On Saturday, September 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location.

HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location.

Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts Unknown. In 2019, Kroger started selling their barbecue sauces in over 21 of its stores. Burns Original BBQ started hosting pop-up shops at Kroger during the pandemic, which successfully led to the opening of its first Kroger bistro in the Summer of 2021.

The Katy location will have a limited menu of sandwiches, sides, and family packs that guests can order to-go or choose to dine in the store’s limited seating area.

Burns Original BBQ started in 1973 as a local small business selling to the Acres Home community in Houston. The restaurant is a Texas staple and provides catering for various events. The Burns family gives back to their community by providing scholarship opportunities, free food, and hosting community events.

Ad

Visit www.burnsoriginalbbq.com for more information.