Monkeypox case reported at IDEA Public Schools campus in north Houston

HOUSTON – IDEA Public Schools said Monday that its north campus had a reported monkeypox case.

The case was reported at IDEA Hardy and school officials said students and staff were notified and that the school is working closely with the Harris County Public Health to help identify and offer guidance to those who may have been exposed.

The school did not give details if the infected person was a student or staff member due to protecting the privacy of the individual. The school said staff have conducted a deep cleaning of all spaces and wiped down classrooms.

IDEA Public Schools released the following statement:

“At IDEA Public Schools, the safety of our students and staff is a top priority. A case of monkeypox has recently been reported at IDEA Hardy and we are working closely with Harris County Public Health (HCPH) to identify and offer guidance to anyone who may have been exposed. IDEA Hardy’s facility staff conducted a deep cleaning of all spaces and wiped down classrooms and frequently touched surfaces as well as provided additional cleaning supplies for disinfection. We will continue to keep families informed of the virus and practice our health safety procedures across all campuses.”