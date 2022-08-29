Man thankful to be alive after ambush shooting at rental property in SW Houston on Sunday

HOUSTON – A southwest Houston man is thankful to be alive after he was shot during an ambush-style attack at the rental property where he lives.

Michael James, 62, told KPRC 2 that he was returning home from work when he was shot with a shotgun in the back.

“I saw the house was on fire, and I saw flames, so I called 911,” James said. “I didn’t get through, so I turned my back and headed back out the driveway. And all of a sudden, boom.”

James managed to run away despite being badly injured.

“He didn’t see me,” he added. “If he would have seen me, he would have shot me in my face or chest,” said James.

James was one of two men injured and taken to the hospital.

Three others weren’t so fortunate, they died from their injuries.

“They were real good friends, all elderly guys,” James said.

Houston police said the suspect may have been triggered by an eviction notice.

He set the rental property on fire and shot victims as they tried to escape the burning building. James said police arrived shortly after.

“HPD was in the front, and I told them he’s right over there, so HPD took him out,” he said.

Police Chief Troy Finner said the officer who shot the suspect was a seven-year veteran of the department and was put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.