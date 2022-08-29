24-year-old man fatally shot by his father after assaulting his mother with liquor bottle in Spring, HCSO says

24-year-old man fatally shot by father after assaulting his mother with liquor bottle in Spring, HCSO says

SPRING, Texas – A man was shot and killed by his father after deputies said he assaulted his mother with a liquor bottle at a home in Spring Monday.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 21700 block of Rhodes Road around 2 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they reportedly located a 24-year-old man that had been fatally shot dead.

According to investigators, deputies received a call from a 74-year-old man saying he just shot his adult son after the son assaulted his wife with a liquor bottle. Deputies said the wife is in her 70′s and was transported to the hospital by an ambulance with head injuries.

Investigators said the son was out drinking. When he arrived home, he began assaulting his mother for unknown reasons and was hitting her in the head with a liquor bottle, HCSO said. Deputies said the man also charged at his 74-year-old father. That is when the shooting reportedly took place.

At this time, deputies said the father has been detained and is cooperating with investigators.

The incident is being further investigated by authorities.