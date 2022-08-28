Headstones, compnay truck stolen from monuments business in Needville

NEEDVILLE, Texas – A custom headstone business in Needville is asking for the public’s help after someone stole their company pickup and thousands of dollars worth of headstones Friday morning.

“It’s very heartbreaking because the headstone is the last tangible item on earth that you can give a person that you love that you lost, and so we take this very seriously in providing this for families. We’ve been doing it for almost 40 years,” said owner of J&L Monuments Jonathan Benson.

Benson told KPRC the five headstones were in the back of the company’s 1997 white Ford F-450 when it was taken.

“We’ve owned this truck for about three to four years but the crane that’s on the truck has been in our family business 30 years. It’s a crane that lifts the memorials and set them for the families. It’s probably our main asset,” Benson said.

Benson filed a police report with the Needville Police Department. He said the headstones are worth an estimated 10 to 15 thousand dollars.

“If you want the truck, take the truck but the granite is for the families, that’s someone’s loved one, think of your loved one,” Benson added.

If you have any information on the headstone or the stolen truck license plate NYG-4084 you’re asked to call the Needville police department and report it.