Watch ‘Hurricane Harvey: Five years later’ on KPRC 2+

Houston – Five years after Hurricane Harvey swamped Southeast Texas, the KPRC 2 News team is revisiting some of the hardest-hit communities to see how they’re recovering.

“Hurricane Harvey: Five years later” explores neighborhood transformations, including the significant architectural changes being made to homes in Meyerland in Southwest Houston. We also look at what it took to shelter people and their pets together inside the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is now a model for disaster recovery workers around the world. Plus, longtime KPRC 2 News evening anchor Bill Balleza reflects on our coverage of Hurricane Harvey in those first critical days.

This special program will stream several times on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on KPRC 2+.

