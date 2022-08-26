Family remembers veteran HPD officer who died during Hurricane Harvey

His widow reflects on his life and legacy

HOUSTON – Next Monday will mark five years since a Houston Police Sergeant died in the line of duty while trying to get to work during Hurricane Harvey.

Sgt. Steve Perez’s wife, Cheryl gets emotional talking about that tragic date back on Aug. 29, 2017.

“My heart just, my whole world turned upside down that day. It was hard,” she said.

Sgt. Perez was just two days shy of his 61st birthday.

“Oh, he was a great man,” his wife said. “He loved his job.”

Perez dedicated 34 years to the Houston Police Department serving in various divisions.

His daughter, Sabrina says his motto in life was “We’ve Got Work to Do.”

“He loved his job. It was his passion. He loved to serve the community however he could,” she said.

Perez’s son, Maverick, says he feels closer to his dad and cherishes the time they spent together.

“I thought he was like Superman. He was always there and always one step ahead of what you were thinking,” Maverick said.

Marcus Rios says his uncle was a family man. He says Perez and his wife treated him like their own son.

“When they started dating, she would be with me a lot and take me around. She used to have this Jeep and I would be with her all the time. Steve thought that I was her child,” Rios said.

Five years have passed since Perez died, but the family is grateful for C.O.P.S., which stands for Concerns of Police Survivors. The program helps families who’ve lost loved ones in the line of duty.

“And I’m doing it for him. I know he is proud of me,” Cheryl added.

The loving father, husband, uncle, brother, police sergeant, and friend will never be forgotten. His family is grateful for the memories they made together.

“When that song ‘Superman’ came out, he would always say Superman has nothing on me,” Cheryl said.

The family says they always visit Steve’s gravesite for his birthday and will keep his spirit alive.