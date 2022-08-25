VIDEO: Serial robber uses knife, rifle as he strikes several drug stores across Houston area, police say

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a series of aggravated robberies at drug stores across the city of Houston.

According to Houston police, on Aug. 19, a man walked into a drug store in the 2800 block of Gessner around 8:30 p.m. and approached an employee at the front counter. The suspect pulled out a knife, demanding money, then grabbed the till containing the cash and walked out of the store.

Police said he fled the scene in a white Hyundai SUV.

A little earlier on the same day, at 6:46 p.m., the same suspect attempted to rob a drug store in the 9400 block of Hammerly. The suspect also used a knife in this incident, but left empty-handed when an employee yelled for help, police said.

Not ending there, the suspect is also allegedly responsible for multiple robberies, which were committed in the same manner, except the suspect was said to be armed with a rifle in one of those cases.

Feb 17, 2022 at 8:50 p.m. at a drug store in the 300 block of Edgebrook

Feb. 24 at 9:30 p.m. at a drug store in the 10900 block of Fuqua

Feb. 24 at 9:40 p.m. at a drug store in the 300 block of Edgebrook

March 10 at 7:30 p.m. at a drug store in the 9400 block of Hammerly.

The suspect is believed to be between 40 and 45 years old, is 6 feet tall and heavy set, weighing 230 to 260 pounds. He walks with a limp and has tattoos in various places on his body. He was driving a white Hyundai SUV during the crimes.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.