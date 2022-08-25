First monkeypox case reported inside Harris County Jail, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A Harris County Jail inmate has tested positive for monkeypox, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Thursday.

Gonzalez said the inmate was booked on Aug. 15 and tested positive for the virus on Aug. 22.

The sheriff said the inmate is being placed in temporary quarantine and officials with HCSO have activated protocols for contact tracing. County health officials were also notified.

Officials will also follow COVID-19 protocols, including cleaning and disinfecting protocols, Gonzalez said.

