Door dash driver robbed at gunpoint at West Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A Door Dash driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while dropping off an order and two teens are now facing charges.

Ivraska Nunez has been delivering food for about six months and says she never had any problems until early July.

“It’s a very hard thing to go through, and I want people to acknowledge what is going on,” Nunez said.

The 24-year-old was robbed at gunpoint on July 4.

“I was very overwhelmed and I still am,” she said. “I’m scared to this point.”

It happened at an apartment complex on Lakeside Estates Drive around 9:30 pm.

“I got out of my car, and I didn’t see the apartment where [I was] supposed to deliver. So, I went back to my car and three guys came up to me. One was pointing at my head straightly. The other one took my keys, and the other one went to the other side, and they just left,” she said.

Nunez hid behind a dumpster and called 911.

“I was very scared, and I was alone. People were outside, and they didn’t help me,” she said.

According to court documents, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old Markell Robinson have since been charged with Aggravated Robbery with a deadly weapon.

“They took my keys, my car keys, my home keys, and they took my credit cards which they used,” Nunez said.

Nunez shared a receipt of the suspected robber’s order number from McDonald’s and says they kept calling her from a number that no longer works.

She wants justice and says she is grateful she was not hurt.

“It’s something that no one wants to go through,” she added.

Houston police say the suspects are also connected to three other robberies.

The 17-year-old is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $40,000 bond and Robinson posted a $50,000 bond.