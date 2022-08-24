Woman gunned down by man while sitting inside vehicle at gas station on Houston’s south side: HPD

An investigation is underway after a woman was gunned down while she was inside her vehicle on Houston’s south side Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Old Spanish Trail around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

According to investigators, an unknown male walked across the street, walked up to the vehicle, and opened fire. The suspect then ran behind a gas station, got into a vehicle, and fled, HPD said.

The vehicle the suspect got into is described by police as a red or burgundy sedan that is missing the rear bumper.

Officers said there was a male passenger inside the victim’s vehicle that immediately ran into the gas station seeking help. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers, investigators said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. Investigators said they have recovered good surveillance footage showing the incident.