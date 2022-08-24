5 arrested in bust of catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland area, police say

PEARLAND, Texas – Five people were arrested Wednesday in a multi-agency sting operation after a months-long investigation into a large-scale catalytic converter theft ring in the Pearland area, according to authorities.

The Pearland Police Department, in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, the Alvin Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Houston, executed search warrants at three residences and three commercial properties as part of the investigation.

Five people were arrested on Aug. 24, 2022 after a multi-agency investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring. (KPRC)

During the search, 17 pallets of catalytic converters and additional assets were found, authorities said.

Henri Pham, 59; Le Quoc, 39; Timothy Ngo, 51; Tram Le, 48 and Tran Le, 45, were all taken into custody and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.