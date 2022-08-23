Man fatally shoots woman, kills self in Alief area, police say

A shooting scene in the 12600 block of Alief Codine Road on Aug. 23, 2022.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man fatally shot a woman and then killed himself in the Alief area on Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in the 12600 block of Alief Clodine Road around 8:05 a.m.

According to HPD, a man shot a woman and then shot himself. Paramedics said both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

A shooting scene in the 12600 block of Alief Codine Road on Aug. 23, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)