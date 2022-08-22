Popular clothing brand SHEIN most Googled coupon in the US, research suggests

Here is some new data that actually may not come as a surprise to some shoppers.

New research says the popular clothing brand Shein was the most searched coupon in over a third of the country.

With fashion clothing coupons being the most searched for in two-fifths of the United States, research conducted by financial comparison site Forbes Advisor analyzed five years of Google Trends data to establish the most Googled coupons in each U.S. state and the states that searched for coupons the most.

RELATED: Popular clothing brand SHEIN coming to Houston area this weekend for pop-up shop🛍️

Ad

According to research, fashion brand SHEIN (She-In) dominated search results for clothing coupons in 18 states and is the most Googled coupon in the U.S., topping search results in over a third of the country. The states that searched for coupons the most are, in order of the number of searches, Tennessee, New Jersey, Maryland, Alabama and Texas.

Searches for Shein coupons reached the highest all-time levels seen in December 2021 in California, Florida, Minnesota, Oregon and South Dakota. South Dakota recorded the largest increase in the study, where searches for Shein coupons skyrocketed by 1,231% above average levels during this period, Forbes Advisor said.

Ad

Founded in 2012, SHEIN has become a leading global online retailer. The brand delivers more than 6,000 new fashion, beauty and lifestyle products daily with more than 600,000 items available, according to their LinkedIn page.

The company says its mission is to provide trendy clothing that is “accessible and affordable.”