Mother killed, 2 children ejected from vehicle after major crash involving 2 heavy trucks in Liberty County, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

A mother is dead and her two children were lifeflighted after a major crash involving two heavy trucks near Cleveland, authorities said. (KPRC)

LIBERTY COUNTY – A mother is dead and her two young children are in critical condition after a major crash involving two heavy trucks near Cleveland on Monday morning, authorities said.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputies, it happened near FM 787 just near the Cleveland airport shortly before 6 a.m.

Deputies said the mother was driving westbound in her Kia Sorrento SUV with her 8-year-old and her 2-year-old in a car seat. Suddenly, she passed an 18-wheeler in a curve, and reportedly dove into a grassy median, striking a truck coming from the eastbound lanes.

According to deputies, the 2-year-old and 8-year-old were ejected from the vehicle. The 2-year-old was still in his car seat.

The mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

The critically injured children were flown via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center.

FM 787 was shut down for several hours but has since reopened at around 10 a.m.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

