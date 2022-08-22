93º

Have you seen Marissa? Search underway for 30-year-old woman last seen leaving Pearland home, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Marissa Lynn Goodman (pictured) reported missing from Pearland on Monday (Pearland Police Department)

PEARLAND, Texas – A search is underway for a 30-year-old woman who was reported missing in Pearland on Monday.

Marissa Lynn Goodman was last seen leaving her home on a pink or purple-colored bicycle in the 6500 block of Sage Court in Pearland at 10 a.m.

Police said her family told officers that they’re concerned for Goodman’s mental health and is believed to be in danger.

Goodman was last seen wearing a dark red or maroon shirt and blue jeans. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call Pearland Police Department’s non-emergency line at 281-997-4100.

