Back 2 School: Cy-Fair ISD opens new elementary school

CYPRESS, Texas – Cy-Fair ISD is experiencing significant growth, making it the third largest district in Texas with 118,000 students. Most of those students are headed back to class for the first day of school.

The district is opening a new elementary school, McGown, to help with the growth. The two-story school will serve 1,120 students. It cost the district $32 million to build it. The money came from the 2019 $1.762 billion bond approved by voters.

The funding goes towards safety and security enhancements, transportation, new facilities, technology upgrades, and renovations.

The district used some of the funding to fence elementary playgrounds and portable buildings, “so that guests or visitors to the campus have to go to the front office, check-in, go through the proper security screenings before they are allowed access to the children,” said assistant superintendent Matt Morgan in a video posted on the district’s website.

In a written statement to parents this summer, Superintendent Dr. Mark Henry said leaders were spending the summer, “reviewing all of our safety and security measures in order to see if we are doing the best possible job of protecting students and staff.”

Throughout the academic year, parents and students have access to an anonymous tipline where they can report any concerns or threats 24/7.