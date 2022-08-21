In Texas, resentment builds as border crackdown ensnares local drivers, NBC News reports

FILE - National Guardsmen stands watch over a fence near the International bridge where thousands of Haitian migrants have created a makeshift camp, on Sept. 18, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating potential civil rights violations in Texas' multibillion-dollar border security mission that has given the National Guard arrest powers and seen state authorities bus migrants to Washington, D.C., according to public records. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The web of state highway troopers that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has woven at the border has ensnared local drivers pulled over by officers searching for smugglers and people who’ve slipped across the border.

Abbott’s election-year attempt to thwart illegal immigration, called Operation Lone Star, has vexed some residents in small towns and counties where the number of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers has increased along with citations of drivers.

In Kinney County, where Brackettville is the county seat, citations more than quadrupled, from 1,400 in 2019-2020 to more than 6,800 in 2021-2022, more than in any other Texas county. The number of officers working in this county of 3,674 nearly tripled, from 14 to 41, an NBC News analysis of Texas DPS data shows.

Read more on NBC News here.