HOUSTON – A search is underway for a 3-year-old girl reported missing in north Houston early Sunday.

Lincy Guity, 3, was last seen leaving her home in the 12800 block of Northborough Drive, according to Houston police. She was last seen wearing long-sleeve purple pajamas.

Lincy has brown eyes and black hair, and is 3 feet tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.