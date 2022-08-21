CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Houston restaurant 3 times in 4 months, damaging property, stealing alcohol, owner says

HOUSTON – A restaurant owner in the Museum District says his business has been broken into several times in the past few months, resulting in property damage and theft totaling almost $50,000.

“It’s just one thing after the other,” owner Daniel Wolfe said.

Wolfe, the owner and executive chef at the City Cellars HTX, says he’s fed up.

His restaurant on Binz Street has been hit by a burglar three times in four months.

“It’s getting ridiculous,” he said.

The break-ins were all caught on camera.

On April 21, security footage shows a man smashing the front window. He then goes to the back office searching through cabinets and putting items in his backpack.

“That was about $35,000 in damage,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe says the same person came back on June 23 and Aug. 19. The thief pried open the back door and went straight to the bar climbing on shelves and countertops.

“He took, from what we counted, 16 bottles of liquor. We know one thing; he likes Tequila. Every time that he’s come in, he steals 5 bottles of Casamigos, a few bottles of Don Julio and Patron,” he said.

Ad

Wolfe filed a report each time and says the Houston Police Department is not taking action to protect small businesses from continuous crime.

“We showed them this, and they won’t even take this for evidence. Scan it for fingerprints or nothing,” he said.

Wolfe says police have not launched any investigations.