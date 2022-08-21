80º

2 men wounded in drive-by shooting inside northeast Houston home, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Two men wounded after drive-by shooting (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A drive-by shooting left two men wounded inside a northeast Houston home early Sunday, Houston police said.

It happened in the 600 block of Hoffman Street and Lyons Avenue at around midnight.

Investigators said the men were inside a home with a woman and a child when at some point, a suspect opened fire toward the home and drove away, police said.

One of the men was hit in the arm and the other in the leg, according to police. They were both taken to an area hospital where both of their conditions are unknown at this time.

Descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle are not known at this time.

Police are working to find the motive of the shooting.

