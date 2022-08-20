77º

Astros Yordan Alvarez back on the field after being taken to hospital with illness during Friday’s game

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Associated Press

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against Minnesota Twins pitcher Josh Winder during the first third of a baseball game, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) (Craig Lassig, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ATLANTA – Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez was taken to the hospital after complaining of an illness in the fifth inning of Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

The Astros said all Alvarez’s tests at the hospital returned normal, however, he will undergo further evaluation.

Officials say Alvarez began feeling ill Friday and manager Dusty Baker said he had “shortness of breath,” which was worsened by post-home run fireworks at Truist Park.

“I’m glad we got him out when we did because I looked up and he was in the dugout and it was kind of a scary moment because it could be anything, but they said he’s doing fine at the moment.”

Baker said no one in the Astros’ dugout knew Alvarez, an AL All-Star this year and the 2019 Rookie of the Year, was in any distress.

“We didn’t see anything,” Baker said. “I just looked up in the dugout and he was there. After that we had to take it into emergency action to find out what’s wrong and then the emergency crew came over and took him to the hospital.”

Losing Alvarez, who ranks first in AL on-base percentage and second in homers, slugging percentage, OPS and runs, for any length of time would be a big blow to Houston. The AL-leading Astros are 77-44 and primed for another deep postseason run.

They lost in the World Series last year to Atlanta.

“He’s a big, big part of this team,” Baker said. “He’s our big boy in the middle, so we’re not thinking about losing him. We’re thinking about getting him back and hopefully he’ll be all right tomorrow.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

