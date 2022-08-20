Astros Yordan Alvarez departs game against Braves, transported to hospital with illness

(Craig Lassig, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ATLANTA – Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez left Friday night’s game and was taken to the hospital after complaining of an illness.

According to the Astros, Alvarez began feeling ill and was evaluated during the team’s game against the Braves.

After a brief evaluation, Alvarez was transported to an area hospital.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said postgame Alvarez had “shortness of breath,” which was worsened by post-home run fireworks at Truist Park.

“They said all of his vitals are good and he’s feeling normal,” said Baker. “He had shortness of breath, then when they shot the fireworks off, the smoke made it worse.”