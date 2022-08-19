76º

PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Light shows, spectacular sunsets and RAINBOWS for days

See the best of the best from our stormy weather, its remnants

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Images submitted to Click2Pins around Aug. 19, 2022. (Click2Pins viewer submissions, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The weather across Southeast Texas was a show of light, color and splendor in the past 48 hours, and it promises to continue over at least the next 24.

Keep your photos coming to Click2Pins.com, but also take a moment to enjoy the truly awesome views collected from the talented photographers across our area that were submitted to KPRC 2.

We applaud your amazing images, but always remember to be safe as you snap!

Don’t see your photos and videos yet? They’re probably still on your phone! Be sure to share your photos and videos with us at Click2Pins.com!

Laurie Groth

Looks like rain, we need it.

Angleton
Txfireboy

Storm rolling through Crystal Beach.

Bolivar Peninsula
joeyd
Houston
joeyd
Houston
joeyd
Houston
Mary Anne Moran

Stormy Day on the Island

Galveston
lferree18

Beautiful sunset here in Tavola, New Caney TX after a thunderstorm!

Roman Forest
cbowski

Sunset in Conroe after storms! 💕

Cut and Shoot
Scottie2Hottie

Fabulous sunset

Spring
Jennifer swierc

Huge clouds in Fashing, Texas

Campbellton
Gidget Sauceda

GidgetOnTheLake

Montgomery
NicPopp33,Nicole

After the storm, Home Depot Sunset -Poppie

Shenandoah
VictorGutierrez

Storms all around us

Houston
VictorGutierrez

Ground stoppage for a little bit.

Houston
leahking

Breathtaking. WilsonHill Colorado County

Alleyton
Gina Hall

Ominous clouds in KIngwood with storm,with an beautiful Angel image also.

Unknown
janellk

We didn't have any rain at our house in Willis but did get a beautiful sunset.

Willis
Melissa W

A beautiful lightening storm! No thunder which I found odd.

San Antonio
WEEinthecity

Beautiful time for photography

League City
Taylor Mcclelland

A view of the storm over tilden from Woodlawn Lake.

San Antonio
sillykidd1998@yahoo.com

Cotulla view of Campbellton thunderstorm

Cotulla
Cindy from Rosenberg

Rainbow

Victoria
Taylor Mcclelland

Leftover storm clouds made for a good sunset this evening.

San Antonio
Taylor Mcclelland

The leading edge of the outflow boundary coming through a little after 5pm.

San Antonio
DTegeler

Get off the field!

Seabrook

