PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Light shows, spectacular sunsets and RAINBOWS for days

HOUSTON – The weather across Southeast Texas was a show of light, color and splendor in the past 48 hours, and it promises to continue over at least the next 24.
Keep your photos coming to Click2Pins.com, but also take a moment to enjoy the truly awesome views collected from the talented photographers across our area that were submitted to KPRC 2.
We applaud your amazing images, but always remember to be safe as you snap!
Don’t see your photos and videos yet? They’re probably still on your phone! Be sure to share your photos and videos with us at Click2Pins.com!
Laurie Groth
Looks like rain, we need it.
Txfireboy
Storm rolling through Crystal Beach.
joeyd
Mary Anne Moran
Stormy Day on the Island
lferree18
Beautiful sunset here in Tavola, New Caney TX after a thunderstorm!
cbowski
Sunset in Conroe after storms! 💕
Scottie2Hottie
Fabulous sunset
Jennifer swierc
Huge clouds in Fashing, Texas
Gidget Sauceda
NicPopp33,Nicole
After the storm, Home Depot Sunset -Poppie
VictorGutierrez
Storms all around us
Ground stoppage for a little bit.
leahking
Breathtaking. WilsonHill Colorado County
Gina Hall
Ominous clouds in KIngwood with storm,with an beautiful Angel image also.
janellk
We didn't have any rain at our house in Willis but did get a beautiful sunset.
Melissa W
A beautiful lightening storm! No thunder which I found odd.
WEEinthecity
Beautiful time for photography
Taylor Mcclelland
A view of the storm over tilden from Woodlawn Lake.
sillykidd1998@yahoo.com
Cotulla view of Campbellton thunderstorm
Cindy from Rosenberg
Rainbow
Leftover storm clouds made for a good sunset this evening.
The leading edge of the outflow boundary coming through a little after 5pm.
DTegeler
Get off the field!