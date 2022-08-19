Storm chances linger through the weekend

Overnight Forecast:

Heavy downpours led to several flood alerts on Thursday night. Rainfall totals exceeded 3″ in several spots which led to street flooding. Thankfully overnight conditions will be significantly more quiet with only light to moderate lingering showers.

Heavy downpours led to flooding Thursday evening. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Friday’s Forecast:

We have another flood threat Today. Friday’s high temperature forecast is highly depended on how inland the storms push during the day, but most should top out in the lower 90s.

Rain is likely on Friday. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

There is a low flood threat Friday. Thunderstorms could quickly drop 1-2″ of rain, so stay weather aware!

Moderate Flood risk for Friday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Once we get through the weekend temperatures will settle into the lower and mid-90s with a chance of afternoon storms every day.

Rainy next week ahead (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

We are watching an area of storms in the Caribbean that has a 40% chance of development as it enters the Bay of Campeche. South Texas may get another round of rain from this at the end of the week. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates when storms form.

Ad