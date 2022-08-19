H‑E‑B holding career fair; This is what you need to know to ace the interview, recruiter says

The logo of H-E-B is seen outside of a store in Houston in this undated file photo.

Need a job?

H‑E‑B is holding a one-day career fair for store hourly positions on Tuesday.

The event – which will be open for jobs at H‑E‑B, Central Market and Mi Tienda -- will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“We can’t wait to meet YOU,” the website reads.

Applicants are urged to file an application here.

Inside the hiring process:

After filing an application, you can do an interview at the career fair, then, if selected, you will receive an offer from the store to start the background check process. If you pass your pre-employment screening the store will schedule you for new hire orientation.

Part-Time partner benefits include a “Valued Partner Perks Card,” a “Partner Stock Plan,” bi-annual pay reviews, 401K plan, scholarship opportunities, accrued paid time off, health, vision and dental (if one meets eligibility requirements).

Here are H‑E‑B’s tips for “acing the interview” from an H-E-B store Recruiter:

1. Understand why you think H‑E‑B, Central Market or Mi Tienda would be a good fit for you and why you are a good fit for H‑E‑B, Central Market, or Mi Tienda.

2. Come prepared with questions that will help you better understand the day-to-day expectations for your role.

3. Be prepared to speak about any leadership experience you have in your current or past position.

4. If you are unsure what to wear, dress business casual. If you are interviewing for a leadership position, dress business professional.

5. Be yourself! What makes you special and unique is more than likely what makes you a great candidate.