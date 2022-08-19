Family searching for answers after woman found dead near downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities need the public”s assistance in finding the person responsible for killing a woman last month.

On July 19, Houston police found a woman identified as Shelby Vercher dead in the 300 block of S. Jenson Drive.

Vercher’s family is now asking the community for help in finding out what happened to their loved one.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.