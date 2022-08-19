Bond set at $30K for man accused of striking deputy in face during welfare check at residence

Joshua Joseph has been charged with assault on a peace officer.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested and charged after injuring a Precinct 4 deputy during an incident at a Harris County home.

According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office, on Tuesday, deputies responded to a residence on Wincrest Falls Drive in reference to a welfare check.

Upon arrival, they encountered Joshua Joseph, who allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

Deputies attempted to detain Joseph, but he resisted and struck one of them in the face with a set of keys, authorities said.

The deputy sustained a laceration to his face.

Joseph was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with assault on a peace officer. His bond was set at $30,000.