AMC returns ‘Grease’ for limited time to honor Olivia Newton-John

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John and American actor John Travolta as they appear in the Paramount film 'Grease', 1978. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images) (Richard Davis, 2011 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The popular classic movie “Grease” has returned to AMC theaters for a limited-time in honor of superstar actress Olivia Newton-John.

Newton-John, best known for her role as “Sandy” in the movie, died on Aug. 8 after repeated treatments for cancer. She was 73.

Fans can celebrate the actress life by watching “Grease” on the big screen again for $5 at selected AMC theaters.

Click here to see the nearest location in your area.

