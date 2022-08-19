AMC returns ‘Grease’ for limited time to honor Olivia Newton-John

Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John and American actor John Travolta as they appear in the Paramount film 'Grease', 1978. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The popular classic movie “Grease” has returned to AMC theaters for a limited-time in honor of superstar actress Olivia Newton-John.

Newton-John, best known for her role as “Sandy” in the movie, died on Aug. 8 after repeated treatments for cancer. She was 73.

Fans can celebrate the actress life by watching “Grease” on the big screen again for $5 at selected AMC theaters.

To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research. pic.twitter.com/MQc28RwOPA — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) August 17, 2022

