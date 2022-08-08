Actor John Travolta among celebrities, social media users to react to death of ‘Grease’ actress, singer Olivia Newton-John

Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John and American actor John Travolta as they appear in the Paramount film 'Grease', 1978. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images)

Family, friends and fans around the world are collectively sharing a moment of sadness after news spread that Olivia Newton-John, a British Australian pop star who dominated the pop culture of an era, died after repeated treatments for cancer. Her family announced her death on Monday. She was 73.

News of her death was posted on behalf of her family via Facebook. The post read:

Afterward, heartfelt expressions swept social media, expressing both sadness and sharing favorite memories of the brave icon.

Here are some of the reactions, beginning with Grease co-star John Travolta.

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton John.

An all time great.

Forever a fighter.

Forever Sandy.

Lost to the world at just 73 after 30 years of battling breast cancer.

What a sad day. pic.twitter.com/Zd3gmKhOxy — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton John, I fell in love with her as a teenager what a beautiful lady both outwardly, and inwardly, rest in peace sweet lady.💔😢 — @SimplyMark (@onlyonecolour) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John was one of the kindest and most talented souls that we have been blessed with. Not many celebrity deaths make me truly sad, but this is one of them. Watching Xanadu tonight for sure. — JCW Helmkamp 🖊📚 (@AuthorHelmkamp) August 8, 2022