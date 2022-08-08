Actor John Travolta among celebrities, social media users to react to death of ‘Grease’ actress, singer Olivia Newton-John

Family, friends and fans around the world are collectively sharing a moment of sadness after news spread that Olivia Newton-John, a British Australian pop star who dominated the pop culture of an era, died after repeated treatments for cancer. Her family announced her death on Monday. She was 73.
News of her death was posted on behalf of her family via Facebook. The post read:
Afterward, heartfelt expressions swept social media, expressing both sadness and sharing favorite memories of the brave icon.
Here are some of the reactions, beginning with Grease co-star John Travolta.
We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022
Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022
Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John… pic.twitter.com/WwIQ8TXhAY— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 8, 2022
Olivia Newton John.— Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 8, 2022
An all time great.
Forever a fighter.
Forever Sandy.
Lost to the world at just 73 after 30 years of battling breast cancer.
What a sad day. pic.twitter.com/Zd3gmKhOxy
Olivia Newton John, I fell in love with her as a teenager what a beautiful lady both outwardly, and inwardly, rest in peace sweet lady.💔😢— @SimplyMark (@onlyonecolour) August 8, 2022
Olivia Newton-John was one of the kindest and most talented souls that we have been blessed with. Not many celebrity deaths make me truly sad, but this is one of them. Watching Xanadu tonight for sure.— JCW Helmkamp 🖊📚 (@AuthorHelmkamp) August 8, 2022
Not even counting her role as Sandy in Grease and the 3 monster hit songs that came from that movie, Olivia Newton-John was a walking jukebox of 70's & 80's hits. ONJ was a truly outstanding talent. RIP to one of the all time greats.— Collier Dep (@CollierDep) August 8, 2022