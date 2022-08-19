2 suspects arrested in stolen RV with AR pistol, body armor and shotgun found inside, Friendswood police say

FRIENDSWOOD – Two suspects have been arrested after police recovered a stolen RV with weapons inside in Friendswood.

Authorities said they arrested the two suspects in the 300 block of W. Edgewood Drive.

During a search of the RV, police found an AR pistol, two 9 MM handguns with high capacity magazines, body armor, and one shotgun that was confirmed stolen out of Harris County.

The investigation is still ongoing.