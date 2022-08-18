HPD officer involved in crash with suspected drunken driver in southwest Houston, police say

A police officer was involved in a crash on Aug. 18, 2022, in southwest Houston, police said. Cathy Hernandez reports.

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was involved in a crash in southwest Houston early Thursday.

The crash happened at 4:48 a.m. in the 12800 block of South Post Oak Road at Allum Road.

The officer’s vehicle was hit from behind by a suspected drunken driver and the officer was trapped in the vehicle for a time, but was eventually freed.

Police said the officer saw a vehicle fire and a crash and was responding to it when a suspected drunken driver hit the back of his vehicle.

Police said the officer was sent to the hospital and “banged up” but has non-life-threatening injuries.

The car fire that the officer was responding to was apparently left behind when it caught fire.