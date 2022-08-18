Ground stop issued at IAH due to thunderstorms moving into the Houston area

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at George Bush Intercontinental due to thunderstorms in the area.

The airport said the probability of extending the ground stop past 5:30 is greater than 60% due to the timing of the thunderstorms.

The ground stop applies to departures from ZLA, ZTL, ZHU, ZJX, ZFW, ZDV, ZMA, ZKC, ZME, ZID, ZAB.

Delays by Destination:

Due to WEATHER / THUNDERSTORMS, departure traffic destined to Orlando International Airport, Orlando, FL (MCO) is currently experiencing delays averaging 2 hours and 9 minutes.

Due to WEATHER / THUNDERSTORMS, departure traffic destined to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Austin, TX (AUS) will not be allowed to depart until at or after 5:15 pm CDT.

