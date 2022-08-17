VIDEO: Suspect angry at clerk for not accepting counterfeit cash threatens retaliation from ‘Cholos’ gang before robbery, police say

The robbery happened at a convenience store located in the 5700 block of Alder on July 31.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a robbery by threat.

On July 31 at around 4:05 p.m., an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 5700 block of Alder.

The man approached the counter and asked the clerk if he could get change for a $100. The clerk told the suspect that she could not help him because he had brought in a counterfeit bill on the previous day, according to Houston police.

That is when the man became angry, then reached over the counter and attempted to open the cash register. When the clerk backed away, the suspect told the clerk that he worked with dangerous people and threatened to “send the gang Cholos” to harm her if she failed to cooperate, police said.

The clerk then opened the cash register, and the suspect removed the money from the cash tray.

The suspect fled the location in an unknown direction. He is believed to be around 34 to 35 years old, stands 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall , has short black hair and was clean shaven. He was wearing a red short sleeve shirt at the time of the crime.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.